No Blade of Grass

A strange new virus has appeared, which only attacks strains of grasses such as wheat and rice, and the world is descending into famine and chaos. Architect John, along with his family and friends, is making his way from London to his brother's farm in northern England where there will hopefully be food and safety for all of them.
|Nigel Davenport
|John Custance
|Jean Wallace
|Ann Custance
|John Hamill
|Roger Burnham
|Lynne Frederick
|Mary Custance
|Patrick Holt
|David Custance
|Ruth Kettlewell
|Fat Woman
