1970

No Blade of Grass

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1970

Studio

Theodora Productions

A strange new virus has appeared, which only attacks strains of grasses such as wheat and rice, and the world is descending into famine and chaos. Architect John, along with his family and friends, is making his way from London to his brother's farm in northern England where there will hopefully be food and safety for all of them.

Cast

Nigel DavenportJohn Custance
Jean WallaceAnn Custance
John HamillRoger Burnham
Lynne FrederickMary Custance
Patrick HoltDavid Custance
Ruth KettlewellFat Woman

View Full Cast >

Images