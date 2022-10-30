Not Available

No Blood No Tears

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Good Movie Company

Gyung-sun is a washed-up cab driver who has been trying to go straight after years in trouble with the law after being a big-time safecracker. Soo-jin wants to be a famous singer, but lives the life of a trophy girlfriend to her vicious gangster boyfriend. An unlikely situation cause these two different women to meet where they plan a daring solution to both their problems that will escalate and threaten the wrath of many powerful and corrupt people around them.

Cast

Lee Hye-youngKyeong-Seon
Shin GooKim Geum-bok
Jung Jae-YoungDok-bul
Kim Yeong-inBaek-Gol
Baek Chan-KiBol-Gom
Lee Young-hooCaptain Ma-bak

