Rome SDS and Kids on Shred Productions is setting the stage for their 2nd full length film release in September of 2008. Coming off a solid project in "Any Means" the crew has come back to bring you more of what snowboarding is to us. With the whole team back plus some new young kids upping the level, No Correct way will show snowboarding progression by following around the Rome Team to all corners in search of snow.