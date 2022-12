Not Available

One night, as in an apparition, Andres meets Marga, his first and only love. But before it can reach her it evaporates again. This appearance makes Andres remember with nostalgia the past times in which he met her. But, at the same time, the reunion with Marga, or better, her memory upsets her relationships with other girls. After a while, he comes back to Marga, again in a casual way ... casual...