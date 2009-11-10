2009

No Love in the City

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Not Available

Not Available

November 10th, 2009

LPLS Film Production

Three Russian friends work in New York, party hard and chase women. It's great times until they get cursed by a drunken Russian night club owner, who turns out to be Saint Valentine. St. Valentine's curse is simple - the guys lose all their manly powers until they find their true love. It turns out to be harder than it sounds - our boys have a lot of growing up to do. Fast.

Anastasiya ZadorozhnayaАлиса
Vladimir ZelenskiyИгорь
Filipp KirkorovСвятой Валентин
Ville HaapasaloСауна (Оле)
Aleksey ChadovАртем
Alika Smekhovaсоседка Раиса

