No Love in the City

Three Russian friends work in New York, party hard and chase women. It's great times until they get cursed by a drunken Russian night club owner, who turns out to be Saint Valentine. St. Valentine's curse is simple - the guys lose all their manly powers until they find their true love. It turns out to be harder than it sounds - our boys have a lot of growing up to do. Fast.
|Anastasiya Zadorozhnaya
|Алиса
|Vladimir Zelenskiy
|Игорь
|Filipp Kirkorov
|Святой Валентин
|Ville Haapasalo
|Сауна (Оле)
|Aleksey Chadov
|Артем
|Alika Smekhova
|соседка Раиса
