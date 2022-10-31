No Matter What

Not Available

One day young countryside girl Han Bing decides that she had enough. She packs her bag and takes the train to Shanghai to pursue her dream of becoming a pop star. She moves in with her uncle who is not at all happy with his niece getting into the competitive music industry. But Han Bing can't resist the temptations of fame and success. She starts working her way up to the top, not realizing she's becoming someone she is not. Finally she sees that she's failed the ones who really care for her, but is there a way back.