The city is calm while everybody is out for the Thanksgiving day(Full Moon Day) and 19 year-old O-yoon Kwon is getting nervous. It´s because she has lost her beloved IPod just days before her SAT test. With the help of her friends, O-yoon plans to catch the thief by searching the reading room. On this celebrating day, the girls are in need of a victim to soothe their anxiety.