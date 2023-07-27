Not Available

No One Will Save You

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Brian Duffield

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Studios

“No One Will Save You” introduces Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

Cast

Kaitlyn Dever
Geraldine SingerMrs. Collins
Zack DuhameMailman

