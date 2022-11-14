No One Would Tell

Not Available

Laura Collins, single mom to daughter Sarah, has had a history of rocky relationships, so when Sarah begins dating the popular and charismatic Rob Tennison, Laura is thrilled with what she sees. But when it becomes increasingly clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side, Laura lives in a state of denial about her daughter’s relationship until Sarah goes missing. Laura must find the will to fight for justice for Sarah when a case against Rob is brought to trial and presided over by a powerful judge.