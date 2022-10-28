Not Available

No Problems

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Union film

The manager of a company gets in trouble when he cannot pay his workers. The billions were spent on a football stadium which is empty now, and the bank did not approve new credits for the meaningless investments. Maybe the stadium will get filled during the concert of popular singer Lepa Brena.

Cast

Nikola SimićMilenko Pantić
Lepa BrenaLepa Brena
Jovan Janićijević 'Burduš'Portir Nićifor
Vlastimir VelisavljevićMilojko Pajković
Jelica SretenovićPantićeva supruga
Velimir 'Bata' ŽivojinovićBrenin menadžer

