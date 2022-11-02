Not Available

No Regret

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Generation Blue Films

Sumin is an orphan trying to balance work in a factory with study at art college and an evening job. One night a rich young businessman tries to proposition him during one of his driving jobs. They meet again the next day: it is during a round of redundancy cuts at the factory where Sumin refuses an attempt by a man (who is in fact the boss' son Jaemin) to save his job.

Cast

Young-hoon LeeLee Su-min
Kim Dong-wookGa-ram
Jung Seung-kilMadame
Hwang Choon-haJae-chul
Park Mi-HyeonRestaurant Manager
Park Ki-WoongGay Employee

