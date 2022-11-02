Sumin is an orphan trying to balance work in a factory with study at art college and an evening job. One night a rich young businessman tries to proposition him during one of his driving jobs. They meet again the next day: it is during a round of redundancy cuts at the factory where Sumin refuses an attempt by a man (who is in fact the boss' son Jaemin) to save his job.
|Young-hoon Lee
|Lee Su-min
|Kim Dong-wook
|Ga-ram
|Jung Seung-kil
|Madame
|Hwang Choon-ha
|Jae-chul
|Park Mi-Hyeon
|Restaurant Manager
|Park Ki-Woong
|Gay Employee
