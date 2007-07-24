2007

No Reservations

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 2007

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

Master chef Kate Armstrong runs her life and her kitchen with intimidating intensity. However, a recipe for disaster may be in the works when she becomes the guardian of her young niece while crossing forks with the brash sous-chef who just joined her staff. Though romance blooms in the face of rivalry, Kate needs to look outside the kitchen to find true happiness.

Cast

Catherine Zeta-JonesKate
Aaron EckhartNick
Abigail BreslinZoe
Patricia ClarksonPaula
Jenny WadeLeah
Bob BalabanTherapist

