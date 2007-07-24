No Reservations

Master chef Kate Armstrong runs her life and her kitchen with intimidating intensity. However, a recipe for disaster may be in the works when she becomes the guardian of her young niece while crossing forks with the brash sous-chef who just joined her staff. Though romance blooms in the face of rivalry, Kate needs to look outside the kitchen to find true happiness.
|Catherine Zeta-Jones
|Kate
|Aaron Eckhart
|Nick
|Abigail Breslin
|Zoe
|Patricia Clarkson
|Paula
|Jenny Wade
|Leah
|Bob Balaban
|Therapist
