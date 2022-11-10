1986

No Retreat, No Surrender

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 1986

Studio

New World Pictures

Young Jason Stillwell (Kurt McKinney) moves with his parents to Seattle, where local bullies harass them without mercy. Jason's father Tom (Tim Baker) does not believe in violence, so the family takes it on the chin. One day Jason enrolls in a martial arts class and quietly rises in rank to be a major contender. His mettle is tested in an international match against Ivan, a Russian champion.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeIvan Kraschinsky the Russian
J.W. FailsR.J. Madison
Kathie SilenoKelly Reilly
Tai Chung KimSensei Lee
Kent LiphamScott
Kurt McKinneyJason Stillwell

