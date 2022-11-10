No Retreat, No Surrender

Young Jason Stillwell (Kurt McKinney) moves with his parents to Seattle, where local bullies harass them without mercy. Jason's father Tom (Tim Baker) does not believe in violence, so the family takes it on the chin. One day Jason enrolls in a martial arts class and quietly rises in rank to be a major contender. His mettle is tested in an international match against Ivan, a Russian champion.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Ivan Kraschinsky the Russian
|J.W. Fails
|R.J. Madison
|Kathie Sileno
|Kelly Reilly
|Tai Chung Kim
|Sensei Lee
|Kent Lipham
|Scott
|Kurt McKinney
|Jason Stillwell
View Full Cast >
53 More Images