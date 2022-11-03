No Room For the Groom

Alvah, a young GI who happens to own a vineyard, elopes to Las Vegas with Lee, his housekeeper's daughter. But Alvah's chicken pox postpone the wedding night. The rest revolves around more delays to the consummation, caused by Lee's manipulative Mama and the flock of mostly obnoxious relatives with whom she's filled the house.
|Piper Laurie
|Lee Kingshead
|Don DeFore
|Herman Strouple
|Spring Byington
|Mama Kingshead
|Lillian Bronson
|Aunt Elsa
|Lee Aaker
|Donovan
|Tony Curtis
|Alvah Morrell
View Full Cast >