1952

No Room For the Groom

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 1952

Studio

Not Available

Alvah, a young GI who happens to own a vineyard, elopes to Las Vegas with Lee, his housekeeper's daughter. But Alvah's chicken pox postpone the wedding night. The rest revolves around more delays to the consummation, caused by Lee's manipulative Mama and the flock of mostly obnoxious relatives with whom she's filled the house.

Cast

Piper LaurieLee Kingshead
Don DeForeHerman Strouple
Spring ByingtonMama Kingshead
Lillian BronsonAunt Elsa
Lee AakerDonovan
Tony CurtisAlvah Morrell

