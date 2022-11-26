No - The secret of silence

Not Available

Japan has created many traditional art forms - the Nô theater is one of the most fascinating! Tranquillity, sublimity, clarity are words that come to mind when you first see a performance in the distinguished Nô National Theater in Tokyo. This art has been preserved and cultivated for 600 years. Exact guidelines determine every step, every word, every movement of the performers. Wrapped in heavy, exquisite costumes, they move across the stage as if in slow motion - accompanied by three drums, flute and choir. The main actor, Shite, also wears a mask - because the Nô is the oldest still existing mask theater in the world.