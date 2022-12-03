Noah and the Great Flood

Not Available

Who was the real Noah? According to the Bible, Noah was a holy man who saved humankind and all the animals in a wooden ark two-thirds the size of the Titanic. But how much of the story is really fact? This programme reveals a little-known passage in the Bible that says Noah only got 270 animals onto the ark. So perhaps the idea of a smaller ark with fewer animals is closer to the truth. This programme explores the truth behind the legend of Noah and asks whether or not the story could be based on real historical figures and events. Examining all aspects of the myth ¡V the ark, the animals, the great flood and Noah himself - by using computer-generated graphics and dramatic reconstructions, the programme sheds new light on an age-old story and comes to some surprising conclusions.