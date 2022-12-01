Nobody is innocent 20 years later

Not Available

2008, Ciudad Neza and the great metropolis. The movements of Pablo ‘el Podrido’ Hernández intertwine the stories of ‘Cienfuegos,’ ‘Rafa Punk,’ Benjamín ‘el Costras,’ ‘Moroco,’ ‘Búho,’ and others who are no longer with us. They are all young adults between 38 and 45. They share three things in common: they grew up in Ciudad Neza, they belonged to the same gang, Los Mierdas Punk (Punk Shits), and they all starred in the documentary Nadie es inocente (Nobody is Innocent), filmed in 1986 by Sarah Minter.