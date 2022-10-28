1968

Nobody Runs Forever

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1968

Studio

Katzka-Berne Productions

Rod Taylor plays a policeman sent to return a sensitive case; An Australian citizen, currently acting as high commissioner for peace talks who is wanted for an old charge -- of murder. The talks are too sensitive to be disturbed, so Taylor ends up watching Christopher Plummer as he conducts his talks, and discovers that some want the talks to fail enough to think that killing Plummer is an obvious way to stop them.

Cast

Christopher PlummerSir James Quentin
Lilli PalmerSheila Quentin
Camilla SparvLisa Pretorius
Daliah LaviMaria Cholon
Clive RevillJoseph
Lee MontagueDonzil

View Full Cast >

Images