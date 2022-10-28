Nobody Runs Forever

Rod Taylor plays a policeman sent to return a sensitive case; An Australian citizen, currently acting as high commissioner for peace talks who is wanted for an old charge -- of murder. The talks are too sensitive to be disturbed, so Taylor ends up watching Christopher Plummer as he conducts his talks, and discovers that some want the talks to fail enough to think that killing Plummer is an obvious way to stop them.
|Christopher Plummer
|Sir James Quentin
|Lilli Palmer
|Sheila Quentin
|Camilla Sparv
|Lisa Pretorius
|Daliah Lavi
|Maria Cholon
|Clive Revill
|Joseph
|Lee Montague
|Donzil
View Full Cast >