2008

Nocturna

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 2008

Studio

Filmax Animation

In the aging orphanage the days pass very uneventfully, but the nights are something quite different; at least for Tim they are. The light reflected from the stars is the only cure for his fear of the dark. One night this fear leads him to the orphanage rooftop. Where he discovers that his favorite star has disappeared, and unfortunately it´s not going to be the last one. Tim also discovers...

Cast

Imanol AriasPastor de gatos
Natalia RodríguezEsrella Polar
Carlos SoberaSr. Moka

View Full Cast >

Images