Noddy and the citizens of Toy Town are discovering the fun of spreading happiness! Even the pesky goblins are doing good deeds! Helping friends is the best way to have a delightful day, so share in over 60 minutes that prove just how easy it is to make someone smile – even grumpy Tessie Bear! Included are five exciting “Say It With Noddy” segments that teach children useful words and phrases in Spanish, Russian, French, and more!