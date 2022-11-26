Noiseless, Desert Extras

Not Available

The locations are often, as we know, independent of the sites where the events narrated in the films are supposed to take place. Even more so when it comes to blockbuster films, science fiction films, fantastic or mythological films or films placed in antiquity. For it is crucial to benefit from natural light, full sun, grandiose scenery (mountains or surrounding deserts), but also of extras recruited on the spot. Ouarzazate, in Morocco, has long been a resourceful town for this industry, which consists of reinventing everything, including the slightest biography. Our three directors chose to explore behind the scenes of this imaginary factory, but with a particular attention to extras. In the form of light comedy sketches, we are witnessing the solo performances of those usually relegated.