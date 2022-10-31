Nong Teng Nakleng Phukhao Thong

Not Available

Teng is the lead actor of a nationally famous Thai folk drama playhouse. Showing great skill as an actor, Teng becomes the star of the show and helps the playhouse to gain money and fame....that is, until a movie studio shows up and claims that it has the right to remove the playhouse and turn it into a movie set. Teng and his partner Nhong are disappointed and strongly against the idea. But even more important for Teng is Nuenchan, the beautiful actress he has always dreamed of. Now, it's time to choose between his theatrical team and the girl he loves.