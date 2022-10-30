Not Available

"Nongkrong" features three different men named Aman (Angah), Bada (Sam) and Cumi (Epy) who try to obtain riches through lazy means, by buying lottery numbers. Cumi is desperate to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Lin (Nuremy) while Bada and Aman just want to change their families' lives for the better. The three then decide to meet a Malay shaman in order to obtain winning lottery numbers. The shaman summons a beautiful sea princess to help them, on the condition that Bada weds the princess. However, when the princess transforms into a hideous creature on the day of their wedding, the three of them turn tail and run, and so the chase begins...