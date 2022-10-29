Noriben - The Recipe for Fortune

Komaki is a thirty-something woman that has had it with her perpetually unemployed aspiring writer husband. Following the divorce, she moves back to her Tokyo-area hometown of Kyojima along with her young daughter, Non-chan. However, she has a difficult time making ends meet in big city Tokyo. Her solution? Take a chance and try opening her very own bento (lunch box) shop.
|Manami Konishi
|Komaki Nagai
|Yoshinori Okada
|Noritomo Nagai
|Mitsuko Baisho
|Fumiyo Hara
|Jun Murakami
|Takeo Kawaguchi
|Ittoku Kishibe
|Totani
|Yôji Tanaka
