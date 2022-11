Not Available

Radvanovsky is the international Norma of choice at the moment and she sings ‘big’, lacking perhaps the legato that Bellini’s long-limbed melodies demand,. But Joyce DiDonato, making her debut as Adalgisa, knows exactly how to handle this music and indeed the great duet ‘Mira o Norma’ is thrilling and deeply moving…Rizzi is, as ever, the safest pair of hands in this repertoire.