Norman Lovett: Outside the Box

"it’s just an hour of an elderly gentleman faffing about with things he keeps in a bag." Chortle It's said that you shouldn't meet your heroes, but it turns out as long as your hero is Norman Lovett, then it's all OK. Norman is probably best known for his portrayal of Holly in Red Dwarf. And we've managed to fulfil another one of our comedy ambitions, spending time with him making this DVD. It was recorded in September 2011, just after Norman finished a run in Edinburgh, so he's primed and red hot - not that you'd notice of course. Norman’s style of laid back surrealist whimsy masks the fact that he was “on fire” that night. Why not see for yourself and see if he doesn't become your hero too.