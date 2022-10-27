Not Available

Noroît

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sunchild Productions

After her brother was killed by a notorious all-female pirate gang, Morag dedicates her life to bringing the murderers to justice. Soon, she has become an important member of the pirate gang and has begun acquiring the loyalty of key members. Eventually, she makes her move and challenges the leader, a demi-god, known as "The Daughter of the Sun."

Cast

Bernadette LafontGiula
Geraldine ChaplinMorag
Kika MarkhamErika
Babette LamyRegine
Élisabeth LafontElisa
Danièle RosencranzCelia

