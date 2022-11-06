Not Available

North and South, Book II

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The continuing saga of the Hazards and the Mains. The Hazards are from the North and the Mains from the South. George Hazard and Orry Main met at West Point and fought in the Mexican American war together becoming fast friends. Now they find themselves fighting on opposite sides of the Civil War and struggle to maintain their friendship through these troubled times.

    Cast

    		Patrick SwayzeOrry Main
    		Philip CasnoffElkanah Bent
    		Kirstie AlleyVirgilia Hazard
    		Genie FrancisBrett Main Hazard

    View Full Cast >

    Images