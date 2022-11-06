North and South, Book II

The continuing saga of the Hazards and the Mains. The Hazards are from the North and the Mains from the South. George Hazard and Orry Main met at West Point and fought in the Mexican American war together becoming fast friends. Now they find themselves fighting on opposite sides of the Civil War and struggle to maintain their friendship through these troubled times.
|Patrick Swayze
|Orry Main
|Philip Casnoff
|Elkanah Bent
|Kirstie Alley
|Virgilia Hazard
|Genie Francis
|Brett Main Hazard
