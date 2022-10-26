1960

North to Alaska

  • Western
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 6th, 1960

Studio

20th Century Fox

Sam and George strike gold in Alaska. George sends Sam to Seattle to bring George's fiancé back to Alaska. Sam finds she is already married, and returns instead with Angel. Sam, after trying to get George and Angel together, finally romances Angel, who, in the meantime, is busy fighting off the advances of George's younger brother, Billy.

Cast

Stewart GrangerGeorge Pratt
Ernie KovacsFrankie Canon
FabianBilly Pratt
CapucineMichelle "Angel" Bonet
Mickey ShaughnessyPeter Boggs
Karl SwensonLars Nordqvist

