North to Alaska

Sam and George strike gold in Alaska. George sends Sam to Seattle to bring George's fiancé back to Alaska. Sam finds she is already married, and returns instead with Angel. Sam, after trying to get George and Angel together, finally romances Angel, who, in the meantime, is busy fighting off the advances of George's younger brother, Billy.
|Stewart Granger
|George Pratt
|Ernie Kovacs
|Frankie Canon
|Fabian
|Billy Pratt
|Capucine
|Michelle "Angel" Bonet
|Mickey Shaughnessy
|Peter Boggs
|Karl Swenson
|Lars Nordqvist
