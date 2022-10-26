Northwest Passage

Based on the Kenneth Roberts novel of the same name, this film tells the story of two friends who join Rogers' Rangers, as the legendary elite force engages the enemy during the French and Indian War. The film focuses on their famous raid at Fort St. Francis and their marches before and after the battle.
|Robert Young
|Langdon Towne
|Walter Brennan
|'Hunk' Marriner
|Ruth Hussey
|Elizabeth Browne
|Nat Pendleton
|'Cap' Huff
|Robert Barrat
|Humphrey Towne
|Lumsden Hare
|Lord Amherst
View Full Cast >