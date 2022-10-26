1940

Northwest Passage

  • Adventure
  • History
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 22nd, 1940

Studio

Loew's

Based on the Kenneth Roberts novel of the same name, this film tells the story of two friends who join Rogers' Rangers, as the legendary elite force engages the enemy during the French and Indian War. The film focuses on their famous raid at Fort St. Francis and their marches before and after the battle.

Cast

Robert YoungLangdon Towne
Walter Brennan'Hunk' Marriner
Ruth HusseyElizabeth Browne
Nat Pendleton'Cap' Huff
Robert BarratHumphrey Towne
Lumsden HareLord Amherst

View Full Cast >

Images