Martine (24) is still developing her identity. She wants to be seen as a masculine individual – not a lesbian. Mette (35) – the film’s director – is dreaming of becoming a mother. She and her wife Stina, face the big question; Is our baby not going to have a father? Marja (78) and Bodil, part of the first openly gay generation, think their new apartment is too masculine and needs “gender reassignment surgery”.