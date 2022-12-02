Not Normally at Rest (Part 1)

Not Available

An outlet facilitates the flow of electrical currents to and from power sources. The standard duplex outlet consists of two faces sitting on top of one another. Often regarded separately, they are part of the same circuit. In Not Normally at Rest, the top face, the analyst, asks the bottom face, the analysand, about its experiences. They can’t look at each other. The analysand recounts a recurring dream, an experience of horror, shame, and fear of death. During these sessions, the outlet works through the transmission of power that grounds its neuroses. This work was started and will be finished during the NY statewide shelter-in-place order. Not Normally at Rest teeters on a dialogue that is trapped inside one’s head, which is effectively nonsense, but suggests that a sensitivity to nonsense is required for communication, for a deeper understanding.