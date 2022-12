Not Available

Jack Tripper loses his job, so Chrissy takes one handing out fliers so they can pay the Roper's rent money. But Janet & Jack misinterpreted Chrissy's words and think she's working as a streetwalker. Meanwhile Larry makes a move on Lana, Chrissy's little sister Madison comes to visit and the new maintenance man Ralph Furley bumps into a call-girl in the tenants's apartment.