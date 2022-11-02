Not With My Wife, You Don't!

During the Korean War, Italian nurse Virna Lisi falls in love with two American fliers, Tony Curtis and George C. Scott. Lisi marries Curtis after he convinces her that Scott has been killed in a plane crash. She soon discovers Scott is alive, but remains happily married to Curtis until Scott re-enters their lives 14 years later. Written by Jeanne Armintrout
|Virna Lisi
|Julie Ferris
|George C. Scott
|'Tank' Martin
|Carroll O'Connor
|General Parker
|Richard Eastham
|General Walters
|Eddie Ryder
|Sgt. Gilroy
|George Tyne
|Sgt. Dogerty
