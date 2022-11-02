1966

Not With My Wife, You Don't!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 1966

Studio

Fernwood-Reynard

During the Korean War, Italian nurse Virna Lisi falls in love with two American fliers, Tony Curtis and George C. Scott. Lisi marries Curtis after he convinces her that Scott has been killed in a plane crash. She soon discovers Scott is alive, but remains happily married to Curtis until Scott re-enters their lives 14 years later. Written by Jeanne Armintrout

Cast

Virna LisiJulie Ferris
George C. Scott'Tank' Martin
Carroll O'ConnorGeneral Parker
Richard EasthamGeneral Walters
Eddie RyderSgt. Gilroy
George TyneSgt. Dogerty

