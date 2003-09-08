2003

Nothing

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2003

Studio

Copperheart Entertainment

The film tells the story of two good friends who live together, Andrew (Andrew Miller), an agoraphobic travel agent who works from his home, and Dave (David Hewlett), a loser who works in an office where he is treated with contempt. Just when it seems things can't get any worse for the two, the entire world outside of their house disappears and is replaced with an endless white void.

Cast

Andrew MillerAndrew
Gordon PinsentMan In Suit
Marie-Josée CrozeSara
David HewlettDave

