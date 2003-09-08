The film tells the story of two good friends who live together, Andrew (Andrew Miller), an agoraphobic travel agent who works from his home, and Dave (David Hewlett), a loser who works in an office where he is treated with contempt. Just when it seems things can't get any worse for the two, the entire world outside of their house disappears and is replaced with an endless white void.
|Andrew Miller
|Andrew
|Gordon Pinsent
|Man In Suit
|Marie-Josée Croze
|Sara
|David Hewlett
|Dave
