1991

Nothing but Trouble

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Release Date

February 13th, 1991

Studio

Applied Action

While attempting to seduce gorgeous lawyer Diane Lightson, wealthy gadabout Chris Thorne agrees to drive her to Atlantic City, N.J. But, when some reckless driving draws the attention of a deeply critical cop, they and the flamboyant "Brazillionaires" who tagged along end up in the court of a grotesque and vengeful judge, who has a special vendetta against the wealthy and erudite.

Cast

Chevy ChaseChris Thorne
Dan AykroydJudge Alvin 'J.P' Valkenheiser / Bobo
John CandyDennis / Eldona
Demi MooreDiane Lightson
Valri BromfieldMiss Purdah
Taylor NegronFausto Squiriniszu

