Nothing but Trouble

While attempting to seduce gorgeous lawyer Diane Lightson, wealthy gadabout Chris Thorne agrees to drive her to Atlantic City, N.J. But, when some reckless driving draws the attention of a deeply critical cop, they and the flamboyant "Brazillionaires" who tagged along end up in the court of a grotesque and vengeful judge, who has a special vendetta against the wealthy and erudite.
|Chevy Chase
|Chris Thorne
|Dan Aykroyd
|Judge Alvin 'J.P' Valkenheiser / Bobo
|John Candy
|Dennis / Eldona
|Demi Moore
|Diane Lightson
|Valri Bromfield
|Miss Purdah
|Taylor Negron
|Fausto Squiriniszu
View Full Cast >
3 More Images