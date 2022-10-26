Nothing Sacred

The hotshot newspaper reporter Wallace Cook (Fredric March) tries to get in the good graces of his boss, Oliver Stone (Walter Connolly) by exploiting the "imminent" death of an ailing young woman, Hazel Flagg (Carole Lombard). By way of newsprint the doomed young lady becomes the toast of New York City until her health situation is revealed as a hoax.
|Fredric March
|Wallace "Wally" Cook
|Charles Winninger
|Dr. Enoch Downer
|Walter Connolly
|Oliver Stone
|Sig Ruman
|Dr. Emil Eggelhoffer (as Sig Rumann)
|Frank Fay
|Master of Ceremonies
|Troy Brown Sr.
|Ernest Walker (as Troy Brown)
View Full Cast >