1937

Nothing Sacred

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 1937

Studio

Selznick International Pictures

The hotshot newspaper reporter Wallace Cook (Fredric March) tries to get in the good graces of his boss, Oliver Stone (Walter Connolly) by exploiting the "imminent" death of an ailing young woman, Hazel Flagg (Carole Lombard). By way of newsprint the doomed young lady becomes the toast of New York City until her health situation is revealed as a hoax.

Cast

Fredric MarchWallace "Wally" Cook
Charles WinningerDr. Enoch Downer
Walter ConnollyOliver Stone
Sig RumanDr. Emil Eggelhoffer (as Sig Rumann)
Frank FayMaster of Ceremonies
Troy Brown Sr.Ernest Walker (as Troy Brown)

View Full Cast >

Images