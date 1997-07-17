Nothing to Lose

Advertising executive Nick Beame learns that his wife is sleeping with his employer. In a state of despair, he encounters a bumbling thief whose attempted carjacking goes awry when Nick takes him on an involuntary joyride. Soon the betrayed businessman and the incompetent crook strike up a partnership and develop a robbery-revenge scheme. But it turns out that some other criminals in the area don't appreciate the competition.
|Martin Lawrence
|Terrence Paul "T-Paul" Davidson
|John C. McGinley
|Davis "Rig" Lanlow
|Kelly Preston
|Ann Beam
|Irma P. Hall
|Bertha "Mama" Davidson
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Charlie Dunt
|Michael McKean
|Phillip "P.B." Barrow
