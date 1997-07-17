1997

Nothing to Lose

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 17th, 1997

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Advertising executive Nick Beame learns that his wife is sleeping with his employer. In a state of despair, he encounters a bumbling thief whose attempted carjacking goes awry when Nick takes him on an involuntary joyride. Soon the betrayed businessman and the incompetent crook strike up a partnership and develop a robbery-revenge scheme. But it turns out that some other criminals in the area don't appreciate the competition.

Cast

Martin LawrenceTerrence Paul "T-Paul" Davidson
John C. McGinleyDavis "Rig" Lanlow
Kelly PrestonAnn Beam
Irma P. HallBertha "Mama" Davidson
Giancarlo EspositoCharlie Dunt
Michael McKeanPhillip "P.B." Barrow

