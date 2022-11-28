Notre-Dame-des-Landes, la reconquête

Not Available

Continuation of the film The tarmac is in the meadow with Michel, the peasant historical figure of the fight against the airport, who will not have known in his lifetime the outcome of the fight of his life ... This new film is the story of a "reconquest", that of the lands of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, a land reserve made available by the abandonment of the airport project. It is the tale of a human and political adventure that pits residents with different visions about the future of their common territory, and tells of their confrontation with the State ...