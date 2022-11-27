Not Available

Set in an 80s retro future world, Mack, and her robot co-worker Spanners, clean toilets aboard the majestic spaceship Nova Queen. When an ancient star fragment is embedded in Mack’s skull by a dying space princess, the space sh*t hits the space fan. Mack and Spanners are chased across the galaxy by Kill-Bots, Space Pirates, Bounty Hunters and an evil Space Queen who plans to use the Star to flush the entire cosmos out of reality through a black hole. Using everything she knows from a life working in sanitation it’s up to Mack to save the star, and save the galaxy!