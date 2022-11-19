November 1989

The three documentaries included on this DVD invite the viewers to recall many of the historical events that had made a major impact on our future twenty years ago. The films provide a vivid picture of the political, social, and economic processes happening during some of the key periods in the development of Czechoslovakia on its way to long yearned for freedom and democracy. It was a journey marked by a brand new plurality of opinions and a wide range of newly established political parties.
View Full Cast >