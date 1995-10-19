Now and Then

Waxing nostalgic about the bittersweet passage from childhood to puberty in this tender coming-of-age tale, four childhood girlfriends -- Teeny, Chrissy, Samantha and Roberta -- recall the magical summer of 1970. During their walk down memory lane, they reconcile experiences with boys, secrets, bullies and more.
|Thora Birch
|Teeny
|Gaby Hoffmann
|Young Samantha Albertson
|Rosie O'Donnell
|Dr. Roberta Martin
|Melanie Griffith
|Tina 'Teeny' Tercell
|Demi Moore
|Samantha Albertson
|Rita Wilson
|Chrissy DeWitt Williams
