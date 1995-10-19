1995

Now and Then

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 19th, 1995

Studio

New Line Cinema

Waxing nostalgic about the bittersweet passage from childhood to puberty in this tender coming-of-age tale, four childhood girlfriends -- Teeny, Chrissy, Samantha and Roberta -- recall the magical summer of 1970. During their walk down memory lane, they reconcile experiences with boys, secrets, bullies and more.

Cast

Thora BirchTeeny
Gaby HoffmannYoung Samantha Albertson
Rosie O'DonnellDr. Roberta Martin
Melanie GriffithTina 'Teeny' Tercell
Demi MooreSamantha Albertson
Rita WilsonChrissy DeWitt Williams

