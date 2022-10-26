Now Where Did the Seventh Company Get to?

1940: During the chaotic running fights of the French army the 7th company disappears - nobody knows they've been taken captive. Only their scouting patrol, three witty but lazy guys, can escape and now wanders around behind the German lines. They'd like to just stay out the fights, but a Lieutenant urges them to use a captured truck to break through to their troops. Written by Tom Zoerner
|Aldo Maccione
|Tassin
|Robert Lamoureux
|Colonel Blanchet
|Pierre Mondy
|Sergent Chaudard
|Pierre Tornade
|capitaine Dumont
|Erik Colin
|lieutenant Duvauchel
|Jean Lefebvre
|Pitivier
