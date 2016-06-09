Now You See Me 2

One year after outwitting the FBI and winning the public’s adulation with their mind-bending spectacles, the Four Horsemen resurface in Now You See Me: The Second Act only to find themselves face to face with a new enemy who enlists them to pull off their most dangerous heist yet.
|Mark Ruffalo
|Dylan Rhodes
|Woody Harrelson
|Merritt McKinney / Chase McKinney
|Jesse Eisenberg
|J. Daniel Atlas
|Dave Franco
|Jack Wilder
|Morgan Freeman
|Thaddeus Bradley
|Michael Caine
|Arthur Tressler
