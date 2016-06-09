2016

Now You See Me 2

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 2016

Studio

Summit Entertainment

One year after outwitting the FBI and winning the public’s adulation with their mind-bending spectacles, the Four Horsemen resurface in Now You See Me: The Second Act only to find themselves face to face with a new enemy who enlists them to pull off their most dangerous heist yet.

Cast

Mark RuffaloDylan Rhodes
Woody HarrelsonMerritt McKinney / Chase McKinney
Jesse EisenbergJ. Daniel Atlas
Dave FrancoJack Wilder
Morgan FreemanThaddeus Bradley
Michael CaineArthur Tressler

