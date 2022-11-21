NSX7 - Quick and Dirty

Not Available

NSX7 - North Shore Extreme 7 - Quick&Dirty is the 7th installment by Todd Fiander , aka Digger. As you have come to expect NSX brings you each years new stunts, new North Short trails, new ripping riders and all your past time Favorites. This is one of Digger's most action packed flick. Some of the new Shore stunts are awesome and as soon as you see them you'll want to ride and build. This film also has the most complete coverage of the Whistler trails, Joyride, and DH. This year returning riders SuperT, Wade Simmons, Glew, Dangerous Dan, Ian, and all the other usual suspects. Lots of new faces showing of style, but the most notable is Geoff Gulevich