Nu Bai: Lisbon's Black Rap

Not Available

Cova da Moura, Arrentela and Porto Salvo. The black rap from the surrounding area of Lisbon (Portugal) creates a circle around the city itself. It points a finger at racism, police violence and poverty. The life of black people. “Hip Hop is intervention. I don’t want anyone dancing, I want them thinking”, says Jorginho, one of the eight interviewed rappers. This documentary listens to the words, frees the voice, doesn’t restrain dreams, outcries, desire of vengeance and the almost surreal dialogue/monologue. “I dreamed I was flying over Pedreira dos Hungaros”. The sound of the beat box and the Creole poetry to re-invent life, so that one day they will have their Malcolm X, their Black Panthers. It’s the future. Hip Hop is the weapon.