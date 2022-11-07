Nunca Fomos Tão Felizes

Terrorist takes his son out from the boarding school, and puts him temporarily in a friend's luxury and empty apartment in Copacabana beach. The son knows very little about his father, and the latter cannot really explain his activities to his son, fearing for his security. So the young man stands alone in the huge apartment, waiting for the infrequent meetings with his father, without really knowing what's going on.
|Cláudio Marzo
|Beto
|Roberto Bataglin
|Gabriel
|Susana Vieira
|Dª. Leonor
|Ênio Santos
|Padre reitor
|Marcus Vinicius
|Padre
|Antônio Pompêo
|Vendedor de hot-dog
