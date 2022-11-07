Not Available

Nunca Fomos Tão Felizes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Terrorist takes his son out from the boarding school, and puts him temporarily in a friend's luxury and empty apartment in Copacabana beach. The son knows very little about his father, and the latter cannot really explain his activities to his son, fearing for his security. So the young man stands alone in the huge apartment, waiting for the infrequent meetings with his father, without really knowing what's going on.

Cast

Cláudio MarzoBeto
Roberto BataglinGabriel
Susana VieiraDª. Leonor
Ênio SantosPadre reitor
Marcus ViniciusPadre
Antônio PompêoVendedor de hot-dog

