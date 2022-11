Not Available

Last Halloween, Montreal electronic musician Event Cloak and I had the idea to rework Garfield's Halloween Adventure. I ran it through some VCRs/analog synths/video mixers and he reworked the audio using modular plug-ins. The end result is a lasagna-infused glitch mess. Source material was a tape I had of a 1996 YTV broadcast. Commercials are intact. First few minutes were taped over by a MuchMusic episode of Spotlight (Alanis Morissette to be exact.)