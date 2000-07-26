Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The hilarity begins when professor Sherman Klump finds romance with fellow DNA specialist, Denise Gaines, and discovers a brilliant formula that reverses aging. But Sherman's thin and obnoxious alter ego, Buddy Love, wants out...and a big piece of the action. And when Buddy gets loose, things get seriously nutty.
|Eddie Murphy
|Professor Sherman Klump and various roles
|Janet Jackson
|Denise Gaines
|Larry Miller
|Dean Richmond
|John Ales
|Jason
|Richard Gant
|Denise's Father
|Anna Maria Horsford
|Denise's Mother
