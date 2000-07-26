2000

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 26th, 2000

Studio

Universal Pictures

The hilarity begins when professor Sherman Klump finds romance with fellow DNA specialist, Denise Gaines, and discovers a brilliant formula that reverses aging. But Sherman's thin and obnoxious alter ego, Buddy Love, wants out...and a big piece of the action. And when Buddy gets loose, things get seriously nutty.

Cast

Eddie MurphyProfessor Sherman Klump and various roles
Janet JacksonDenise Gaines
Larry MillerDean Richmond
John AlesJason
Richard GantDenise's Father
Anna Maria HorsfordDenise's Mother

