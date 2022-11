Not Available

When Indian businessman Yuvaraj (Aryan Rajesh) comes to Korumamidi to find a bride, he immediately sets his sights on Radha (Anu Mehta). She, however, has her eye on another (Allari Naresh). It's not until that man is reported dead that Yuvaraj has a chance with her. Or does he? Just as sparks begin to fly between Yuvaraj and Radha, the old boyfriend turns up alive, and things quickly get complicated in this song- and dance-filled love story.